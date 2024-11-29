Air India pilot suicide case: Accused remanded to 5 day police custody, cops say ‘hiding information’

Police report that the accused in the Air India pilot suicide case is withholding information and remains in custody until Monday. The 25-year-old pilot was found dead in her Mumbai apartment, with her boyfriend arrested for abetment after allegedly insulting her over food choices.

Livemint
Updated29 Nov 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

In the Air India pilot suicide case, the police said that the accused is hiding information and has been sent to police custody till Monday, a NDTV report cited

Apperently, a 25-year-old Air India pilot was found dead on Monday at her rented apartment in Mumbai's Andheri region. Her family blamed her 27-year-old boyfriend for abetment of suicide and insulting her for consuming non-veg food at an event. He was later arrested in Delhi. 

The deceased, identified as Srishti Tuli, was a pilot. After the incident, her relative, Vivek Kumar Tuli, filed a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR under Section 108 of the Indian Penal Code. Subsequently, the accused, identified as Aditya Pandit, was arrested and remanded to police custody for four days.

According to the police, initial investigations reveal that the accused, a native of Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has no prior criminal record.

Commenting on the incident, ACP Pradeep Mirale said, "Srishti Tuli's body was brought to Seven Hills Hospital on November 25. Upon receiving the information, Powai officers investigated the scene and sent the body for a postmortem examination by a panel of expert doctors.

"Following a complaint by her relative, Vivek Kumar Tuli, an FIR was registered under Section 108 of the IPC, naming Aditya Pandit as the accused. We arrested him on November 25, and the court has ordered his custody until November 29," the ACP added.

Police Inspector Ganesh Patil is leading the investigation and gathering evidence. "We have not reached a conclusion yet. While there are no prior criminal cases registered against Pandit in Maharashtra, as he is originally from Gorakhpur, we are investigating this aspect as well," the ACP further stated.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Nov 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAir India pilot suicide case: Accused remanded to 5 day police custody, cops say ‘hiding information’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    128.25
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    5.1 (4.14%)

    Adani Power share price

    559.20
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -1 (-0.18%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.80
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    1.35 (0.94%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    137.70
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -0.1 (-0.07%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,036.50
    01:10 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    68.05 (7.03%)

    Praj Industries share price

    841.90
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    46 (5.78%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    562.00
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    10.55 (1.91%)

    Computer Age Management Services share price

    4,967.00
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    70.55 (1.44%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    904.00
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -82.95 (-8.4%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    350.65
    01:10 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -22.95 (-6.14%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    760.45
    01:09 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -36.1 (-4.53%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,359.20
    01:10 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    -51.5 (-3.65%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fertilizers & Chemicals Travan share price

    976.15
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    82 (9.17%)

    Piramal Pharma share price

    266.65
    01:10 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    21.05 (8.57%)

    Lloyds Metals & Energy share price

    1,036.50
    01:10 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    68.05 (7.03%)

    Praj Industries share price

    841.90
    01:11 PM | 29 NOV 2024
    46 (5.78%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,355.00-180.00
      Chennai
      77,361.00-180.00
      Delhi
      77,513.00-180.00
      Kolkata
      77,365.00-180.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L-0.10
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.