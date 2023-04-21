Air India pilot violates DGCA safety norms, invites female friend inside cockpit1 min read . 10:17 AM IST
- DGCA said that a probe on the incident is being conducted.
A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi violated DGCA safety norms by inviting friend inside the cockpit. As per DGCA, the incident occurred on 27 February on flight AI 915.
A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi violated DGCA safety norms by inviting friend inside the cockpit. As per DGCA, the incident occurred on 27 February on flight AI 915.
DGCA said that a probe on the incident is being conducted.
DGCA said that a probe on the incident is being conducted.
As per DGCA statement, “A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, allowed a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27, violating DGCA safety norms. Probe being conducted"
As per DGCA statement, “A pilot of an Air India flight, operating from Dubai to Delhi, allowed a female friend in the cockpit, on February 27, violating DGCA safety norms. Probe being conducted"
As per HindustanTimes report, a cabin crew member made a complaint to the regulator on the incident. In the complaint as reviewed by Hindustan Times, the cabin crew member alleged that the captain wanted the crew to make sure the cockpit appeared welcoming for his female friend. He also asked the crew to get her some pillows from the bunk for her comfort, HT has reported.
As per HindustanTimes report, a cabin crew member made a complaint to the regulator on the incident. In the complaint as reviewed by Hindustan Times, the cabin crew member alleged that the captain wanted the crew to make sure the cockpit appeared welcoming for his female friend. He also asked the crew to get her some pillows from the bunk for her comfort, HT has reported.
In the compalint,
In the compalint,
The flight crew has been summoned to appear on Friday by DGCA for the first time since March 3, people aware of the matter told HT.
The flight crew has been summoned to appear on Friday by DGCA for the first time since March 3, people aware of the matter told HT.