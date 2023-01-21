Air India pilots' body mulls legal action against suspension of pilot in ‘pee-gate’ case2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 05:35 PM IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had recently suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the flight for three months.
The Air India pilots' body IPG is mulling legal action against the suspension of a pilot in connection with the recent urination case. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had recently suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the flight for three months. The watchdog has also slapped a fine of ₹3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties and imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Air India.
