The Air India pilots' body IPG is mulling legal action against the suspension of a pilot in connection with the recent urination case. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had recently suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the flight for three months. The watchdog has also slapped a fine of ₹3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties and imposed a fine of ₹30 lakh on Air India.

