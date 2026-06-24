Air India plane accidentally crosses into Pakistan airspace near Amritsar | What we know

Air India flight to Amritsar, Punjab, briefly entered Pakistani airspace during a go-around manoeuvre on Monday, according to a Hindustan Times (HT) report.
Flight AI479 from Delhi had "marginally infringed" into Pakistan airspace during the manoeuvre, Air India said in a statement.
“The crew operating flight AI479 from Delhi to Amritsar on 22 June had marginally infringed into the Pakistan airspace while manoeuvring a go-around at Amritsar airport,” the airline said.
The airline reported the incident to the relevant regulatory authorities, it said, adding that the incident was being investigated internally.
“The incident has been reported to the regulatory authorities and is being investigated internally. At Air India, the safety of passengers and crew remains top priority,” the airline said.
Further details about the circumstances that led to the airspace infringement were not disclosed.
Pakistan has closed its airspace for Indian planes for more than a year now. The airspace was closed in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, that killed 26 people on April 22 last year.
Both countries had closed their respective airspaces for each other's planes. While Pakistan's airspace has been closed to Indian aircraft since 24 April 2025, Pakistani planes have not been permitted to use Indian airspace since April 30 last year.
According to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), Pakistan airspace is not available to Indian-registered aircraft and to aircraft operated/owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.
The Pakistan airspace ban led Indian carriers to take longer routes to various international destinations.
India also banned its airspace for Pakistani planes as a part of various measures taken by the Centre against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which was initially till 24 May 2025 and has been subsequently extended every month.