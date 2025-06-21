Air India Plane crash: 9 days after tragedy, eight families continue to wait for DNA samples to match

The identities of at least eight victims who died in the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, are yet to be known as the DNA samples have not yet matched.

Advertisement

The authorities have asked the families to submit a DNA sample of another relative as the previous ones failed to match.

Also Read | Air India CEO says crashed Dreamliner was ‘well-maintained’

According to the details, DNA samples of 247 victims have been matched, and 232 bodies have been handed over to their families till Saturday, reported PTI.

"Unless there is a match, bodies cannot be handed over to the kin," said Rakesh Joshi, medical superintendent, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Highly sensitive process Doctor Joshi said that since the DNA matching process is highly sensitive and involves legal protocols, it is being conducted with utmost seriousness and speed.

"When there is no match for a longer period of time, then you can ask another sample from another relative. If one sibling has given the sample, then a sample of another sibling is sought for matching the DNA with that of the victim," he said.

Advertisement

"We generally prefer a sample of father or son/daughter. If not, then we take a sample of another available member," Joshi added.

Also Read | DGCA asks Air India to terminate 3 officials days after plane crash

To ease the lengthy process, Forensic Science University, along with associated institutions, local administrative authorities, the state government's health and other departments, and various agencies are working tirelessly.

Filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala's death confirmed Ahmedabad-based filmmaker Mahesh Jirawala's mortal remains were handed over to his family only after the matching of DNA samples confirmed that he died in the catastrophe. He was reported missing following the June 12 air plane crash.

Police said that through the matching of DNA samples it has been confirmed that filmmaker Jirawala has died in the plane crash. He was passing by from the area on his two-wheeler just when the London-bound plane plunged into a hostel complex.

Advertisement

Ahmedabad Plane crash On 12 June, the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad moments after it off from the city airport. In the crash 241 were killed on board and 29 on the ground as the aircraft smashed into a medical complex in Meghaninagar.

With some bodies were burnt beyond recognition or damaged otherwise, authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of victims of the horrific tragedy.

AI crew members' bodies handed over to kin: Relatives and friends gave an emotional farewell to Deepak Pathak and Irfan Shaikh, the two crew members of the ill-fated flight, in Maharashtra's Badlapur in Thane district and Pimpri-Chinchwad near Pune city, respectively.

Advertisement

Deepak Pathak's body was consigned to flames at a crematorium in the presence of thousands of mourners. He had been serving the national carrier for the past 11 years and his identification was confirmed through DNA testing.