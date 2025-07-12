Air India Plane Crash: AAIB says investigation still ongoing – what we know so far

Air India Plane Crash: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Friday night released the preliminary report on its ongoing probe into the Air India flight 171 crash in Ahmedabad. As many as 260 people, including 241 onboard passengers, were killed in the accident on June 12.

The 15-page report reveals the crucial cockpit voice recordings about one of the slain pilots, who realised the fuel had been cut off to both engines during the takeoff. His co-pilot denies initiating the action.

Also Read | Air India plane crash initial probe report out: 10 key takeaways

The report examines the sequence of events and engine behaviour leading up to the incident involving a Boeing 787-8 aircraft and offers the first official insight into what transpired moments before the crash.

The AAIB report says the pilots' credentials were clear. Both were medically fit and rested, with adequate experience on the type. The report finds no immediate sabotage evidence, but a known FAA advisory on a possible fuel switch flaw existed.

The AAIB said in its report that the investigation team will, however, review additional evidence being sought from stakeholders.

Here is a detailed account of progress on the investigation:

1-The wreckage site activities, including drone photography/videography, have been completed, and the wreckage has been moved to a secure area near the airport.

2-Both engines were retrieved from the wreckage site and quarantined at a hangar in the airport.

Further examinations 3-Components of interest for further examinations have been identified and quarantined.

4-Fuel samples taken from the bowsers and tanks used to refuel the aircraft were tested at the DGCA’s Lab and found satisfactory.

5-A very limited number of fuel samples could be retrieved from the left wing's APU filter and Refuel/Jettison valve. These samples will be tested at a suitable facility capable of carrying out the test with the limited available quantity.

6-The EAFR data downloaded from the forward EAFR is being analysed in detail.

7-The statements of the witnesses and the surviving passenger have been obtained by the Investigators.

No recommended actions 8-Complete analysis of postmortem reports of the crew and passengers is being undertaken to corroborate aeromedical findings with engineering appreciation.

9-Based on the initial leads, Additional details are being gathered. At this stage of the investigation, no recommended actions are for B787-8 and/or GE GEnx-1B engine operators and manufacturers.