Air India Plane Crash: Ahmedabad airport shut, flight operations temporarily suspended till further orders

Gulam Jeelani
Published12 Jun 2025, 03:35 PM IST
Ahmedabad: An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_12_2025_000101A)
Ahmedabad: An injured being taken for treatment after a London-bound Air India plane crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, Thursday, June 12, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI06_12_2025_000101A)(PTI)

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad, is currently not operational after the Air India flight crash incident on 12 June. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice, the airport said in a statement.

The Air India Boeing 787 aircraft carrying 242 passengers crashed near Meghani Nagar, close to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, on 12 June. The flight was scheduled from Ahmedabad to Gatwick.

“Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation,” the airport said in a statement.

Air India confirmed the nationalities of those on board the crashed flight, including 169 Indians, 53 British, 7 Portuguese and one Canadian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on 12 June.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the statement from the ministry said.

“The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation,” it said.

The Air India flight was piloted by Captain Sumit Sabharwal and co-piloted by Clive Kunder. Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has rushed to Ahmedabad, following the news of the Air India plane crash. Ahmedabad airport operations have been suspended due to a plane crash involving an Air India aircraft, which occurred on 12 June, 2025, shortly after takeoff.

“As a result of Air India plane crash incident,Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (SVPIA), Ahmedabad, is currently not operational. All flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice”, the airport spokesperson said.

