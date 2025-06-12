Air India plane crash: Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor other Bollywood stars express ‘shock and grief’

An Air India aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport during takeoff on Thursday, according to the Gujarat State Police Control Room. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

Bollywood actors, including Riteish Deshmukh and Randeep Hooda, expressed their heartbreak over the incident on social media.

"Shaken by the news of the Air India flight crash that took place shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad. The weight of such tragedies is impossible to put into words. Praying deeply for the passengers, the crew, and every family waiting for answers tonight." wrote actor Janhvi Kapoor in her Instagram story.

Instagram story of Janhvi Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol said in a post on X, “Devastated by the news of the plane crash in Ahmedabad. Praying with all my heart for survivors — may they be found and receive the care they need. May those who lost their lives rest in peace, and may their families find strength in this unimaginable time. 🙏”

Randeep Hooda said, “Heartbreaking to hear about the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. Hoping for survivors and strength for the rescue teams. May the departed rest in peace, and may their families find the strength to endure this immense loss.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “Shocked and speechless at the Air India crash. Only prayers at this time 🙏”

As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official.

In a statement issued by the airline, Chandrasekaran expressed heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the incident. "With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)