Air India Plane crash: Pilot's last message was Mayday, flight started sinking after reaching 650 ft - Aviation Ministry

The aviation ministry on Saturday said that the last message of the pilot of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Saturday was ‘Mayday’, adding that the flight had climbed 650 feet in the air before it started descending.

Speaking to reporters in a press conference in Delhi, Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation Samir Kumar Sinha informed that the flight data recorder of the crashed aircraft was found.

“On 12th June around 2PM, we received the information that the plane going from Ahmedabad to Gatwick London had crashed. We immediately got detailed information about this through ATC Ahmedabad,” Sinha said as he briefed reporter.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu was also present during the press briefing.