The "table-top" runways are often constructed by excavating the peaks of hills to create what is known as a table-top. Such runways have steep drops at one or both ends. They are most commonly found in mountainous areas where flat land is scarce, or in low-lying areas like Kozhikode where space is at a premium or there is fear of water-logging at ground level. Steep drops increase the possibility of injuries and fatalities if pilots under or overshoot their approach, either through human error or mechanical failure. The table-top runway at Kozhikode is around 2,700 metres (8,858 feet) long.