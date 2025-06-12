Air India plane crash: Gautam Adani expresses grief over Ahmedabad tragedy, assures support to authorities and families

Air India plane crash: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani group, expressed sorrow following the crash of Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which occurred shortly after takeoff at 1:39 pm on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

In a post on the social media platform X, Adani wrote, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

He further assured assistance and support to the authorities and affected families.

"We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground.”

Air India plane crash Air India flight AI 171, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, crashed into a residential area near Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday, June 12 2025, after taking off at 1:38 PM, DGCA informed. The airport is operated by Adani Group.

The flight was headed from Ahmedabad to Gatwick. With 242 people on board, including two pilots and 10 cabin crew members, the Air India plane crashed immediately after takeoff, the DGCA said in a statement.

PM Modi expresses condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow regarding the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.”

Amit Shah to visit Ahmedabad Home Minister Amit Shah rushed to Ahmedabad to assess the situation, ANI reported. Previously, the Union Minister informed that he spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and informed that rescue operations are currently underway.