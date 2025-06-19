Air India Plane Crash: Govt notifies new rules to demolish obstructions near airports, a week after Ahmedabad tragedy

The Union government notified the Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees, etc.) Rules, 2025, on 18 June, a week after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The new rules, which will become effective once published in the Official Gazette, seek to empower authorities to act swiftly against buildings and trees that violate height restrictions in notified aerodrome zones. These norms are among the efforts aimed at preventing future accidents caused by flight path obstructions.

At least 190 victims of last week's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have so far been identified through DNA tests, and 159 bodies, including those of 32 foreign nationals, have been handed over to their families, officials said on Wednesday.

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on 12 June. All but one on board the plane died along with nearly 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex.

The new rules The rules in the ‘Aircraft (Demolition of Obstructions Caused by Buildings and Trees, etc.) Rules, 2025’ require the owners of buildings or trees obstructing an aerodrome to either demolish them or reduce their height as directed, within 60 days of receiving a notice from the Civil Aviation authorities.

The officer in charge of an aerodrome may serve a notice on any structure found violating the prescribed height limits. If the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or an authorised officer confirms a violation, they may issue an order directing the owner to demolish the structure or cut the tree.

Rules for demolition If the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) or an authorised officer confirms a violation, they may issue an order directing the owner to demolish the structure or cut the tree. The order must be complied with within sixty days. A second sixty-day extension may be granted only on valid grounds.

The new rules give owners the right to appeal orders to the First or Second Appellate Officer. However, only those who comply with the orders may claim compensation under section 22 of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024.

