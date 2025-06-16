Gujarat ex-CM Vijay Rupani's wife Anjali Rupani bids tearful farewell to husband | Video

Gujarat's former Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani's wife, Anjali Rupani, on Monday, 16 June 2025, bid farewell to her husband, who passed away last week after the Air India flight to London crashed right after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, reported the news agency ANI.

Surrounded by close family members and friends, she stood by his mortal remains as rituals began ahead of the final rites.

The London-bound Air India 171 flight crashed into the BJ Medical College moments after takeoff from the airport.

A total of 241 passengers and crew on board were killed in the tragedy, along with 29 others, including 5 MBBS students, on the ground in Meghaninagar area.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of the former Gujarat CM will be taken to Rajkot.

Rajkot Police has implemented comprehensive security arrangements ahead of former Gujarat chief minister’s final procession and last rites.

Rupani's family expressed profound grief over the loss. Extending their condolences to all those affected by the tragic incident, his son Rushabh Rupani said, "This is a sad time not just for us, but for 270 families too," while expressing gratitude to those who have supported them during this mourning period.

"This is a sad time not just for our family but also for the other 270 families. I thank the Police, Aarogya staff, Civil Defence, Fire Services and RSS workers for their rescue efforts during this incident, which are praiseworthy. I also express gratitude to PM Modi, CM Bhupendra Patel and other leaders for supporting and standing with not just our family, but also all other families," he said.

Rushabh reflected on his father's political legacy, noting that Rupani had touched countless lives in his five-decade-long public life.

He added, "My father touched many lives during the 50-55 years of his political life. Today, all those people are standing by us. Many party workers from Punjab are also coming here to express their condolences..."

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, ministers pay last respects to Rupani Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday laid a wreath and paid his last respects to Vijay Rupani.

Patel, accompanied by senior cabinet ministers, stood in solemn tribute at the mortuary block of Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, where Rupani's mortal remains were kept for public homage.

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel and Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi also paid their respects, highlighting the deep loss shared across the political spectrum.

