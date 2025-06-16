Air India plane crash: High-level committee discusses possible causes of aircrash; 119 victims identified | 10 updates

Four days after the horrific crash of an Air India plane AI-717 that claimed over 270 lives, the government of India-led high-level multi-disciplinary committee on Monday deliberated on various possible theories that could have led to the country's worst air disaster in decades.

Chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, the panel heard to the opinions of various stakeholders about the possible causes of the aircrash. Apart from this, the panel also discussed "formulating Standard Operating Procedures for preventing such occurrences in the future".

According to the details, 119 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching. While 76 bodies were handed over to their families.

Earlier on Thursday, a London Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad at around 1.39 pm, killing 229 passengers and 12 crew members on board. According to the details, over 270 people have died in the incident.

Here's what we know so far: a) 119 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 76 bodies, including that of former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, were handed over to their families.

b) Apart from 241 passengers and crew, the crash also killed 29 persons on the ground, including five MBBS students.

c) Following the crash, the Union government set up a high-level multi-disciplinary committee, which would be led by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan.

d) The authorities have recovered both the black boxes of the plane from the crash site.

e) The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is investigating the technical aspects of the crash, while the high-level committee is going to provide a holistic, policy-oriented roadmap for future safeguards.

f) Stephanie Pope, head of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, met the chairman of Air India on Monday in India.

g) The Air India plane crash triggered one of the country’s costliest claims, estimated at around $475 million or ₹39.4 billion, reported Bloomberg.

h) 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft in the Indian fleet were inspected after a London-bound Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad last week, reported Hindustan Times.

i) Meanwhile, a team from Boeing and officials of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday to inspect the site of the Air India plane crash.

j) Air India will be providing an interim payment of ₹25 lakh each to the families of the deceased and to the survivor of the Ahmedabad plane crash. This is in addition to ₹1 crore compensation announced by Tata Sons.