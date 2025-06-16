Air India Plane Crash: High-level panel to investigate Ahmedabad tragedy meets today

The high-level committee to investigate last week's Air India flight crash in Ahmedabad is likely to hold its first meeting today, June 16.

The panel, headed by the Union home secretary, is expected to submit within three months its report detailing the causes of the accident that killed 270 people, Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu said during a press briefing on Saturday.

The Committee will examine the existing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued to prevent and handle such occurrences and suggest comprehensive guidelines for dealing with such instances in the future, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Friday night.

All passengers – except one – on board the Air India flight bound for London Gatwick Airport that crashed shortly after take-off from Gujarat's Ahmedabad airport on 12 June afternoon died.

There were 242 passengers and crew on board the plane, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian. One passenger, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, miraculously survived the crash.

The Committee will not be a substitute for other enquiries being conducted by relevant organisations, but will focus on formulating SOPs for preventing and handling such occurrences in the future.

“The committee will have access to all records, including, among others, flight data, cockpit voice recorders, aircraft maintenance records, ATC Log and witness testimonies,” the Ministry said in the order.

The panel consist of Home Secretary and secretary or joint secretary of the home affairs ministry, secretary of Civil aviation, representative from the Gujarat home department, representative from the state disaster response authority, police commissioner of Ahmedabad, the Director General (DG), Inspection and Safety of the Indian Air Force, DG of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, DG of the aviation regulator- the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, special director of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Director of Directorate of Forensic Science Services.

Second Black Box recovered Meanwhile, Dr PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, reviewed the emergency response following the crash of Air India Flight AI-171 in Ahmedabad during a meeting with senior Gujarat government officials on Sunday.

Mishra said the authorities have recovered the second black box of the plane from the crash site. The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) has been recovered from the site, which will help in the investigation.

Mishra discussed the crisis with Gujarat DGP Vikas Sahay, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik, and other senior officials. He commended the swift and coordinated efforts of both state and central agencies in managing it.

"The state agencies, the Government of India agencies and others have responded very timely and effectively. I met some of the relatives of those who, unfortunately, died and were injured. So they are all satisfied with the work done by the state government and other public agencies, the Government of India," Mishra told news agency ANI.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London, crashed into the hostel complex shortly after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 passengers and crew, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Others who died in the accident were on ground.

Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad has made significant progress in identifying victims of the Air India Flight AI-171 crash. Additional Medical Superintendent Dr Rajnish Patel confirmed that 47 DNA samples have been matched, with 44 families contacted and 24 bodies handed over to relatives.

"47 DNA have matched so far. Out of those 47, families of 44 have been contacted. So far, mortal remains of 24 deceased have been handed over to their families..." The hospital's streamlined process, involving DNA verification at Kaushoti Bhavan in D Block, postmortem procedures, and family support, has ensured accuracy and dignity in handling the crisis," Dr Patel told news agency ANI.

