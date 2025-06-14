Air India plane crash: IMA seeks ₹1 crore each for doctors, people killed around hostel, writes to Tata Group

The Indian Medical Association on Saturday wrote a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran and requested him to award compensation of ₹1 crore each to the doctors and people who lost their lives around the hostel in the horrific Air India plane crash on Thursday.

Apart from this, the IMA president Dr Anil Kumar J Nayak also sought Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran to announce a package after conducting a survey for any student or resident who suffered injuries.

Speaking with ANI, Dr Nayak said, “..We have written a letter to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran, saying that you had announced a compensation of ₹1 crore each for all the passengers. So we requested him to give ₹1 crore each to the doctors and people around the hostel who lost their lives. Secondly, if any student or resident is injured or disabled, a package should be announced for them also after conducting a survey...”

Tata Group announces compensation: Following the Air India flight AI717 – from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick – crashed, on June 12 afternoon near Ahmedabad airport, moments after taking off for London, Tata Group took to social media to post the update about the compensation to families.

The post reads, “We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured.”

“Tata Group will provide ₹1 crore to the families of each person who has lost their life in this tragedy. We will also cover the medical expenses of those injured and ensure that they receive all necessary care and support. Additionally, we will provide support in the building up of the B J Medical's hostel. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time,” the post continues.

Earlier on Thursday afternoon, Air India flight AI717 crashed soon after the take off. There were 230 passengers and 10 crew members onboard. However, only one survived the crash.

Govt takes action: Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, is carrying out the checks on the nation’s 787s, Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in a press briefing on Saturday in New Delhi.

The minister added that the government had set up a special multi-department team to investigate all the non-technical aspects around the crash and has been given three months to report. India’s accident investigation bureau is in charge of probing the technical aspects behind the plane crash.

To determine what caused the aircraft to fail in the deadliest aviation accident in more than a decade, the investigators have been surveying the wreckage of Air India flight AI171.

Investigative teams from the UK and US arrived Friday in Ahmedabad to assist with the crash probe.