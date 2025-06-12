Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad: US Federal Aviation Administration says ready to assist in probe

he US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday (June 12) said it is in communication with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) after Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad en route to London Gatwick.

In an official statement, the FAA said, “The FAA is in contact with the NTSB regarding Air India flight AI171, operating from Ahmedabad (AMD) to London Gatwick (LGW), that was involved in an accident in India on Thursday (June 12).”

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, with Indian authorities expected to lead the investigation in accordance with international protocols.

“When an international incident occurs, that government leads the investigation,” the FAA clarified. “In the event assistance is requested, the NTSB is the official U.S. representative and the FAA provides technical support.”

The agency emphasised its preparedness to act swiftly if called upon. “We stand ready to launch a team immediately in coordination with the NTSB,” it added.

Indian aviation officials have yet to issue a public statement regarding the nature or cause of the incident involving the Boeing 787 aircraft.

Air India plane crash Live Updates Crash in Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff In one of the worst aviation disasters in recent Indian history, an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner bound for London Gatwick crashed into a medical college complex shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday, possibly killing all 242 passengers and crew on board.

Flight AI171 departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1:39 pm IST and issued a ‘Mayday’ distress call shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, piloted by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal (8,200 flight hours) and First Officer Clive Kundar (1,100 hours), crashed into the premises of BJ Medical College and Civil Hospital in the Meghaninagar area.

Thick smoke, massive destruction Eyewitnesses reported a horrifying sight as the aircraft lost altitude rapidly and burst into flames upon impact. Black smoke was visible for miles.

“The plane was flying very low and it crashed into the residential quarters of doctors and nursing staff of Civil Hospital and BJ Medical College,” said Haresh Shah, an eyewitness.

Several multi-storey buildings, trees, and parked vehicles caught fire in the resulting inferno. Emergency teams rushed the injured, many with grievous burns, to nearby hospitals.

Casualties and nationalities on board According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 was carrying 242 people, including:

169 Indian nationals

53 British nationals

7 Portuguese nationals

1 Canadian national

12 crew members (including 2 pilots)

Rescue efforts were ongoing into the night, but unofficial reports suggested there were no survivors among passengers, and up to 25 people on the ground may also have died.

Air India, Government react In a statement, Air India confirmed the incident and said: “The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. A dedicated passenger hotline has been set up. Air India is giving full cooperation to the authorities investigating the incident.”

President, PM express grief President Droupadi Murmu described the crash as a “heart-rending disaster”:

“My thoughts and prayers are with the affected people. The nation stands with them in this hour of indescribable grief.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who hails from Gujarat, wrote on X: “The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities.”

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal added: “We extend our deepest condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. It’s an evolving situation and several agencies are on the ground.”

