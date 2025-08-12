Air India plane crash: Man who lost mother moves US Federal Court against Boeing

The kin of Kalpana Prajapati, one of the victims of the tragic Ahmedabad plane crash, have moved the US Federal Court against Boeing for speedy justice.

Talking to news agency ANI, Hir Prajapati, Kalpana's son, said that the family has hired Mike Andrews, a US lawyer who is currently representing over 65 families affected by the tragic crash.

He recently slammed Air India for compensation delays for the victims' families, claiming that it would not have happened if Ratan Tata, former Chairperson of the Tata Group, had been alive.

What did Hir Prajapati say? “We expect the raw details of information from the black-box to come before us at the earliest so that we can make further decisions regarding next course of steps, along with our lawyer,” he said.

“In India, trials get dragged for years. We are fighting the case in the US so that a decision is pronounced early. We believe we will get justice,” he added.

Mir told ANI that the Indian government and police helped the Prajapati family “a lot” at the time of the incident. “We are thankful to the doctors, too, who handed over the bodies to us after a swift DNA test.”

Sharing the tragic detail of the accident, Mir said his mother, Kalpana Prajapati, had rescheduled the flight twice only to end up on the fateful crash.

“I had initially booked a 9th June flight for her but she had fast and she told me that she cannot travel that day. So, I then rescheduled it to 11th June. But she told me that she doesn't want to travel on an odd date. So, I finally booked a ticket for 12th June,” he said.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the 241 people who died in the June 12 crash of Air India flight AI 171 in Ahmedabad.

The London-bound Boeing 787, carrying 242 people--including 230 passengers, 10 crew members, and two pilots--crashed shortly after takeoff.