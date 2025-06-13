Air India plane crash: PM Modi meets lone survivor, visits site of tragedy today — VIDEOS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the lone survivor in Air India plane crash on Friday. As many as 241 passengers had died when London-bound Air India AI-171 flight crashed shortly after taking off at Ahmedabad airport.

The sole survivor of the crash is a British national of Indian origin and is being treated in a hospital, the airline confirmed. The surviving passenger — Ramesh Viswashkumar — was in seat 11A, next to an emergency exit.

A day after the deadly crash, PM Modi visited the site of the tragedy. A video shared by news agency ANI showed the wreckage of the AI-171 plane hanging from BJ Medical College's building, which it crashed into soon after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday.

PM Modi then proceeded to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital to meet with those injured in the mishap.

Modi visited the C7 ward of the hospital, where 25 injured people are undergoing treatment, news agency PTI reported. He also interacted with doctors of the civil hospital.

He also met Ramesh Viswashkumar. A video of PM Modi meeting with Viswashkumar and others injured in the crash surfaced on social media on Friday.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash LIVE Updates: PM Modi meets Vishwaskumar Ramesh

Upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Friday, PM Modi was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and CR Paatil.

Air India plane crash A Boeing 787 Dreamliner (AI 171), with 242 people on board, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, crashed into a medical college complex in the Meghaninagar area.

The AI-171 bound for London's Gatwick crashed shortly after it took off from the Ahmedabad International Airport on Thursday.

The airlines said only one out of the 242 people on board the aircraft survived the crash

Four MBBS students and a doctor's wife were among those killed at the complex of BJ Medical College outside the airport perimeter.