Air India plane crash: Video shows people allegedly blocking rescue operation; social media reacts, ‘This is Gujarat…’

After the Air India plane crash, onlookers allegedly blocked rescue to take videos with their mobile phones. On June 12, London-bound Air India Flight 171, with 244 people on board, was involved in the tragic accident in Ahmedabad. The flight had 232 passengers and 12 crew members.

One of the social media users who shared a video of the alleged block wrote, “We, the people of India, are with zero civic sense. Crowd only blocking the rescue operation after the Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad.”

“People are becoming so insensitive they just want to take a video of everything! No matter what happens,” reacted one user.

“Everyone wants the video on their phone. That's the priority,” posted another.

Another user commented, “In India, we all need to give basic civic sense to everyone.” another wrote, “Everyone wants to get something for their reels.”

However, not everyone agreed.

One user reacted, “Stop spewing venom at every opportunity. Nobody here is seen blocking. The pnly thing that seems blocking is ur non existent brain.”

“You seem to have zero sense. No one is blocking the road. This kind of a reaction is very normal at such sites,” reacted another.

“This is Gujarat. All people want to Give their contributions to help the victims. So, this is not correcte to say zero civic sense,” came from another.

Air India chairman reacts Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran has confirmed the plane crash with “profound sorrow”.

In a statement, he expressed heartfelt condolences, saying the thoughts of the entire organisation are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating incident.

Air India’s primary focus at this moment is to support everyone impacted, he emphasised. According to him, the airline is doing everything possible to assist emergency response teams at the site and provide necessary care and assistance to the affected.

N. Chandrasekaran also informed that an emergency centre has been activated. He added that dedicated support teams had been set up to help families seeking information.