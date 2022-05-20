This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources said
The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM's Leap engines on them
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue, sources said on Friday, as per news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after take off as one of its engines shut down mid-air due to a technical issue, sources said on Friday, as per news agency PTI report.
Additionally, Air India spokesperson has notified that the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.
Additionally, Air India spokesperson has notified that the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.
Notably, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources said. The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM's Leap engines on them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Notably, the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources said. The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM's Leap engines on them.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At 9.43 AM, the pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
At 9.43 AM, the pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.
With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.
With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 AM, sources said.
About the incident, Air India spokesperson said, "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue. The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson added.
About the incident, Air India spokesperson said, "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our Engineering and Maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue. The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson added.