An Air India plane carrying more than 240 passengers from Ukraine is likely to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after 10 pm on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI , quoting officials.

The airline is operating a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The flight AI 1946 took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm.

Earlier, the flight had taken off from Delhi at around 7.30 am and landed at Boryspil International Airport at around 3 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Air India, on 19 February, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on 22, 24 and 26 February to bring Indians back.

According to a civil aviation ministry official, some other Indian operators are also expected to operate flights to Ukraine depending on the demand.

Meanwhile, full-service carrier Vistara's CEO Vinod Kannan on Tuesday said Vistara has no plans at this time to operate flights to Ukraine.

"At this time, we are not planning flights to Ukraine because of aircraft limitations and other reasons," PTI quoted him as saying.

On 17 February, the civil aviation ministry asked Indian carriers to look at the possibility of operating flights to Ukraine due to the increase in demand.

The ministry had removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and the eastern European nation under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate the travel of Indians from that country.

Indian embassy's advice

This comes as the Indian embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv has yet again advised students to temporarily leave the country rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities.

"The embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students," said the embassy.

"Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," it added.

The embassy had on Sunday asked its nationals, whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily. It also asked the family members of its staff in Ukraine to return home.

Further, amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border, the Indian embassy in Kyiv is organising additional flights out of Ukraine.

"In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised," the Indian embassy said in an advisory.

It listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure. A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between 25 February and 6 March.

Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.

