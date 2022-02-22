This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Air India, on 19 February, announced that it would operate three flights between India and Ukraine on 22, 24 and 26 February to bring Indians back
An Air India plane carrying more than 240 passengers from Ukraine is likely to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport after 10 pm on Tuesday, reported news agency PTI, quoting officials.
The airline is operating a Boeing 787 aircraft to bring back Indians amid rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. The flight AI 1946 took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm.
The ministry had removed the curbs on the number of flights that can be operated between India and the eastern European nation under the bilateral air bubble arrangement to facilitate the travel of Indians from that country.
Indian embassy's advice
This comes as the Indian embassy in Ukraine's capital Kyiv has yet again advised students to temporarily leave the country rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities.
"The embassy of India is receiving a large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities. In this regard, as informed earlier, the embassy is engaged with respective authorities for streamlining of the education process for Indian students," said the embassy.
"Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," it added.
The embassy had on Sunday asked its nationals, whose stay is not essential, to leave the country temporarily. It also asked the family members of its staff in Ukraine to return home.
Further, amid escalating situation at the Russia-Ukraine border, the Indian embassy in Kyiv is organising additional flights out of Ukraine.
"In view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine, additional flights are being organised," the Indian embassy said in an advisory.
It listed the available flights from Kyiv to New Delhi with the booking procedure. A total of four flights are scheduled to depart between 25 February and 6 March.
Scheduled flights of Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways, etc are continuing to operate their routine flights from Ukraine to India.
