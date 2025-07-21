Air India plane skids off runway at Mumbai airport, pictures show damage. What happened exactly?

A major scare unfolded on Monday when Air India flight AI2744 from Kochi skidded off the runway after touchdown at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

The incident reportedly occurred at 9:27 am when Air India flight AI-2744 landed at the Mumbai airport. The aircraft touched down on Runway 27 but failed to remain on the runway during deceleration.

Also Read | Air India flight skids off runway during landing amid heavy rainfall

The plane overshot the main runway. After landing near the touchdown zone, it reportedly veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway. The aircraft then ran into an unpaved area and onto a taxiway before coming to a halt, the Times of India (TOI) reported.

The Air India plane then returned safely and taxied normally to the parking stand.

An airline spokesperson said the aircraft taxied safely and all passengers as well as crew members have disembarked.

A few pictures showed some damage to the aircraft following the incident. However, sources told TOI that the aircraft was not disabled and was able to taxi to a parking bay.

Also Read | Air India reacts as flight overshoots runway during touchdown in Mumbai

Air India plane from Kochi to Mumbai sustain damage.

What caused the Air India incident at Mumbai airport? The Air India spokesperson said that the incident happened when the plane from Kochi attempted landing at the Mumbai airport amid heavy rainfall on July 21, 2025, which eventually led to a "runway excursion."

"Flight AI2744, operating from Kochi to Mumbai on July 21, 2025, experienced heavy rain during landing, resulting in a runway excursion after touchdown," the spokesperson was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

Air India plane from Kochi to Mumbai sustain damage.

Besides, sources told TOI that three tyres of the aircraft burst during the runway excursion. Meanwhile, a Firstpost report suggested "potential engine damage from the suction of debris."

While an official confirmation in the same is waited, a team from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is assessing the situation, sources told PTI.