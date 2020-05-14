Home > News > India > Air India plans to operate domestic flights for only 'Vande Bharat' evacuees
Cabin crew of an Air India Express flight, which evacuated Indian nationals stranded in Bahrain following suspension of commercial air passenger services due to coronavirus pandemic, at Calicut International Airport in Kozhikode, (PTI)
Air India plans to operate domestic flights for only 'Vande Bharat' evacuees

1 min read . Updated: 14 May 2020, 06:42 AM IST IANS

  • The airline will run these special ferry flights during the second phase of the repatriation mission
  • Many passengers brought to large hub airports would require further transport to reach their home states.

National passenger carrier Air India will operate special domestic ferry flights for only those passengers who have been repatriated under the "Vande Bharat" mission.

Accordingly, the airline will run these special ferry flights during the second phase of the repatriation mission.

The airline has been engaged in bring back thousands of Indian citizens from abroad on account of the global outbreak of COVID-19.

However, many passengers brought to large hub airports would require further transport to reach their home states.

Consequently, the airline will operate these special flight for those passengers. On Wednesday, the airline brought back 2,669 passengers from abroad on 13 flights. These flights are a part of the massive repatriation mission amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Indian government has been making efforts to bring back Indians stranded abroad and under the massive 'Vande Bharat Mission', national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have been undertaking evacuation flights starting May 7.

The Air India Group would operate a total of 64 flights and bring back over 14,000 stranded Indians from 12 countries under the mission.

