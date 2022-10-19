Air India plans to triple its fleet of 113 jets in five years1 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 05:43 AM IST
Air India expects to increase its domestic and international market share to 30% in five years
Air India Ltd. is planning to triple its fleet of 113 aircraft over five years as the money-losing carrier prepares to transform the business following its takeover by India’s largest conglomerate, the Tata Group.