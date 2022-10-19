Air India plans to triple its fleet of 113 jets in five years

Air India expects to increase its domestic and international market share to 30% in five years, said Wilson, who was previously with Singapore Airlines Ltd.’s budget unit. The first phase of the transformation will address issues such as on-time performance, food and refunds that are “tarnishing" Air India’s brand, he said. In the second phase, Air India will accelerate investment in people, systems and equipment. It will aspire to become a “world-class" airline toward the end of the five-year overhaul plan, Wilson said.