New Delhi: Divestment-bound national carrier Air India Limited (AIL) has raised ₹738 crore from the sale of its real estate assets since 2015, and earned rental income of about ₹100 crore annually from its properties, the government informed the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Responding to a question from lawmaker Gurjeet Singh Aujla, minister of state for civil aviation VK Singh said Air India has sold 115 units of real estate assets from 2015 till 12 July 2021.

"AIL has identified 111 parcels of properties for monetization out of which 106 parcels of properties are in India and rest five are overseas properties," Singh said in a written response. "The 111 parcels of properties consist of 211 units which are under monetization."

Air India had earlier in July held an e-auction to sell several properties, including offices, flats, and staff quarters at major metropolises like New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Nashik, and Nagpur.

These properties include residential units at New Delhi's Asian Games Village Complex, flats at Bandra's Pali Hill neighbourhood, flats at Kolkata's Golfgreen locality, and the airline's booking office at Nagpur, among others.

The e-auction, which closed on 9 July, received a fair amount of interest from buyers and investors, considering the pandemic, a senior Air India official said, requesting anonymity. The airline aims to raise about ₹200 crore to ₹300 crore from its asset monetization plan during the ongoing fiscal, the official added.

Air India's attempt to monetize its land assets comes at a time when the country's economy has been adversely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic.

It may be a challenge for the airline to raise a substantial amount of money from property sales as the real estate market hasn't yet recovered from the impact of covid-19, said a senior aviation analyst with a foreign consultancy, who's been tracking the airline for some time.

"The sales during the pandemic will depend on the valuation put up by the airline and the location of these properties," the person added, requesting anonymity.

