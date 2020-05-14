Air India ready for second phase of repatriation mission

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India Ltd will operate several new flights from Canada, Australia, Germany, Ukraine, Russia, Italy, Tajikistan, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus, and Japan, among others, in the second round of repatriation exercise during 18 May-3 June to bring back stranded nationals abroad.

As part of the repatriation exercise, Vande Bharat Mission, Air India will fly passengers from Toronto, Vancouver, San Francisco, Sydney, Melbourne, Rome, Moscow, Kiev, Frankfurt, Dushanbe, Yerevan, Almaty, Astana, Lagos, Bishkek, Washington, Birmingham, Minsk, and Narita, among others.

In the first phase during 8-14 May, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express were to repatriate 15,000 nationals from 12 countries including the UK, the US and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Indian naval ships have also brought back large number of citizens stranded in the Maldives and UAE.

Over 200,000 Indians have urged to be brought back home and the number may rise, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said.

“As we go along, the possibility of private airlines joining the exercise will be considered," he said.

However, the Centre is yet to take a decision on the resumption of normal air travel operations, which are suspended till 17 May.

The government is yet to decide on when to restart the airline operations, a civil aviation ministry spokesperson said.

