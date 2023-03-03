Tata Group-owned Air India has now started a walk-in recruitment drive for cabin crew in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, and Lucknow. Air India took to Twitter to announce the dates for the walk-in interview at various cities.

“#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi," the national carrier tweeted.

Candidates who can carry out safety, security, and service duties while providing a consistently high level of care that ensures a world-class inflight experience for passengers can appear for the interview at a suitable location.

Check out the schedule of walk-in interviews at various cities below:

Location Date Time Mumbai 3 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Delhi 6 march 2023,

13 March 2023,

20 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Jaipur 7 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Chennai 10 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Hyderabad 10 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Kolkata 14 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Guwahati 16 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Ahmedabad 17 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Indore 21 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Mumbai 23 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Pune 24 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Lucknow 24 March 2023 9:30 am to 12:30 pm

Eligibility criteria:

1) Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card.

2) Between the age of 18-27 years for freshers and 35 for experienced crew.

3) Minimum Educational Qualification: Must've completed class 12 from a recognized board /university with a minimum of 50% marks.

4) Minimum height required: Female-155 cm; Weight: In proportion to height.

5) BMI Range: Female candidates - 18 to 22.

6) Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.

7) Fluent in English and Hindi.

8) Vision 6/6.

Key responsibilities if selected:

1) Selected candidates need to check safety equipment for availability and functionality, and conduct safety demonstrations for guests prior to take-off.

2) One needs to manage emergency situations such as performing first aid and emergency evacuations and Inflight service duties.

3) Pre-boarding tasks along with boarding guests, welcoming and directing them to seats, and aiding with the storage of carry-on luggage.

4) Making announcements and responding to guest queries during the flight. Ensure orderly disembarkation of guests after landing.

5) One who is selected also needs to attend mandatory pre-flight briefings, and prepare reports on flight incidents, including safety, service, and security incidents.

Interested candidates can check more details about Air India Recruitment drive 2023 on its official website---airindia.in.