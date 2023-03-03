Home / News / India /  Air India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, dates for walk-in interviews here
Back

Tata Group-owned Air India has now started a walk-in recruitment drive for cabin crew in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, and Lucknow. Air India took to Twitter to announce the dates for the walk-in interview at various cities.

“#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi," the national carrier tweeted.

Candidates who can carry out safety, security, and service duties while providing a consistently high level of care that ensures a world-class inflight experience for passengers can appear for the interview at a suitable location.

Check out the schedule of walk-in interviews at various cities below:

LocationDateTime
Mumbai3 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Delhi6 march 2023,
13 March 2023,
20 March 2023		9:30 am to 12:30 pm
Jaipur7 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Chennai10 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Hyderabad10 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Kolkata14 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Guwahati16 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Ahmedabad17 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Indore21 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Mumbai23 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Pune24 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm
Lucknow24 March 20239:30 am to 12:30 pm

Eligibility criteria:

1) Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card.

2) Between the age of 18-27 years for freshers and 35 for experienced crew.

3) Minimum Educational Qualification: Must've completed class 12 from a recognized board /university with a minimum of 50% marks.

4) Minimum height required: Female-155 cm; Weight: In proportion to height.

5) BMI Range: Female candidates - 18 to 22.

6) Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.

7) Fluent in English and Hindi.

8) Vision 6/6.

Key responsibilities if selected:

1) Selected candidates need to check safety equipment for availability and functionality, and conduct safety demonstrations for guests prior to take-off. 

2) One needs to manage emergency situations such as performing first aid and emergency evacuations and Inflight service duties.

3) Pre-boarding tasks along with boarding guests, welcoming and directing them to seats, and aiding with the storage of carry-on luggage.

4) Making announcements and responding to guest queries during the flight. Ensure orderly disembarkation of guests after landing.

5) One who is selected also needs to attend mandatory pre-flight briefings, and prepare reports on flight incidents, including safety, service, and security incidents.

Interested candidates can check more details about Air India Recruitment drive 2023 on its official website---airindia.in

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout