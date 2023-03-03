Air India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, dates for walk-in interviews here

Air India Recruitment 2023: Eligibility, dates for walk-in interviews here2 min read . 10:21 AM IST
Air India Recruitment Drive 2023: Check out all the details regarding walk-in interviews at various locations in the story.
Tata Group-owned Air India has now started a walk-in recruitment drive for cabin crew in Mumbai, Delhi, Jaipur, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Ahmedabad, Indore, Pune, and Lucknow. Air India took to Twitter to announce the dates for the walk-in interview at various cities.
“#FlyAI: A life-changing airline job is just an interview away. Dreamers, attend walk-in interviews of Cabin Crew (Female) in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi," the national carrier tweeted.
Candidates who can carry out safety, security, and service duties while providing a consistently high level of care that ensures a world-class inflight experience for passengers can appear for the interview at a suitable location.
Check out the schedule of walk-in interviews at various cities below:
|Location
|Date
|Time
|Mumbai
|3 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Delhi
|6 march 2023,
13 March 2023,
20 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Jaipur
|7 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Chennai
|10 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Hyderabad
|10 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Kolkata
|14 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Guwahati
|16 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Ahmedabad
|17 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Indore
|21 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Mumbai
|23 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Pune
|24 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Lucknow
|24 March 2023
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
Eligibility criteria:
1) Indian National holding a current Indian passport, PAN card, and Aadhar card.
2) Between the age of 18-27 years for freshers and 35 for experienced crew.
3) Minimum Educational Qualification: Must've completed class 12 from a recognized board /university with a minimum of 50% marks.
4) Minimum height required: Female-155 cm; Weight: In proportion to height.
5) BMI Range: Female candidates - 18 to 22.
6) Well-groomed with no visible tattoos in uniform.
7) Fluent in English and Hindi.
8) Vision 6/6.
Key responsibilities if selected:
1) Selected candidates need to check safety equipment for availability and functionality, and conduct safety demonstrations for guests prior to take-off.
2) One needs to manage emergency situations such as performing first aid and emergency evacuations and Inflight service duties.
3) Pre-boarding tasks along with boarding guests, welcoming and directing them to seats, and aiding with the storage of carry-on luggage.
4) Making announcements and responding to guest queries during the flight. Ensure orderly disembarkation of guests after landing.
5) One who is selected also needs to attend mandatory pre-flight briefings, and prepare reports on flight incidents, including safety, service, and security incidents.
Interested candidates can check more details about Air India Recruitment drive 2023 on its official website---airindia.in.
