Air India recruitment: Eligibility, dates for cabin crew walk-in interviews here Air India has grounded two cabin crew members for mistakenly serving a non-vegetarian meal to a vegetarian passenger 1 min read . 03:06 PM IST Livemint
The interview in Delhi is on 24 May, in Kolkata its is 27 May, Mumbai- 1 June, Bangalore- 4 June, Hyderabad- 8 June. The Delhi recruitment drive was scheduled for May 24 from 9am to 2pm at Taj Palace.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Tata Group owned Air India has now started an walk-in recruitment drive for cabin crew in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.
Tata Group owned Air India has now started an walk-in recruitment drive for cabin crew in Kolkata, Mumbai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.
The Air India took to Twitter to announce the dates for the walk in interview at various cities.
The Air India took to Twitter to announce the dates for the walk in interview at various cities.
The interview in Delhi is on 24 May, in Kolkata its is 27 May, Mumbai- 1 June, Bangalore- 4 June,
Hyderabad- 8 June. The Delhi recruitment drive was scheduled for May 24 from 9am to 2pm at Taj Palace.
The interview in Delhi is on 24 May, in Kolkata its is 27 May, Mumbai- 1 June, Bangalore- 4 June,
Hyderabad- 8 June. The Delhi recruitment drive was scheduled for May 24 from 9am to 2pm at Taj Palace.
Air India’s recruitment drive comes as new entrant Akasa Air and Jet Airways that is making a comeback, are also on a recruitment drive.
Air India’s recruitment drive comes as new entrant Akasa Air and Jet Airways that is making a comeback, are also on a recruitment drive.
In a tweet, the airline said, “Want to be a part of the #WingsOfChange? Now’s your chance! Don’t miss our
recruitment drive, and your chance to be a part of our transformation."
In a tweet, the airline said, “Want to be a part of the #WingsOfChange? Now’s your chance! Don’t miss our
recruitment drive, and your chance to be a part of our transformation."
See the recruitment drive tweet here
See the recruitment drive tweet here
Air India Recruitment Drive - Walk-in for Cabin crew- Eligibility
Air India Recruitment Drive - Walk-in for Cabin crew- Eligibility
-According to a notification by the airline on its website, eligible candidates for cabin crew must be between 18 to 27 years of age. For experienced cabin crew, the age has been related to 32 years
-According to a notification by the airline on its website, eligible candidates for cabin crew must be between 18 to 27 years of age. For experienced cabin crew, the age has been related to 32 years
-The applicant must be an Indian
national with a PAN card, passport and Aadhaar card
-The applicant must be an Indian
national with a PAN card, passport and Aadhaar card
-They must have completed Class 12 minimum from a recognised board or university with 60 per cent marks
-They must have completed Class 12 minimum from a recognised board or university with 60 per cent marks
-The applicant must be fluent in English and Hindi, and must have 6/6 vision
-The applicant must be fluent in English and Hindi, and must have 6/6 vision
-Applicants must also satisfy the minimum height requirement of 157 cm for female and 172 cm for male candidates
-Applicants must also satisfy the minimum height requirement of 157 cm for female and 172 cm for male candidates
-There is also a BMI requirement of 18-22 for women and 18-25 for men
-There is also a BMI requirement of 18-22 for women and 18-25 for men