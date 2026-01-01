Air India pulls pilot off duty over ‘fitness’ concern before Vancouver-Delhi flight, warns of ‘strict action’ if guilty

Air India released a statement after one of its pilots was detained in Vancouver, Canada, after he allegedly smelled of alcohol prior to operating a flight. In its first remarks addressing the incident, Air India said that the crew member was offloaded, which led to a delay in the flight's departure.

The airline added that an investigation has been launched after the Canadian authorities raised concerns over the pilot's fitness to operate the flight.

“Flight AI186 from Vancouver to Delhi on 23 December 2025 experienced a last-minute delay after one of the cockpit crew members was offloaded prior to departure. Canadian authorities raised concerns regarding the pilot’s fitness for duty, following which the crew member was taken for further inquiry,” it said.

Asserting its ‘no tolerance policy’, Air India said the pilot has been taken off the roster until the investigation is completed.

What did Air India say? Air India said an “alternate pilot was rostered to operate the flight” in Vancouver, resulting in the delay.

“Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to its passengers and is fully cooperating with the local authorities. The pilot has been taken off flying duties during the process of enquiry. Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of applicable rules and regulations,” the airline stated.

Also Read | ‘Devastated’: Musician Anoushka Shankar calls out Air India after her sitar gets damaged during flight

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, any confirmed violation will attract strict disciplinary action in line with company policy. Safety remains Air India’s highest priority at all times,” the airline said.

According to the reports, a duty-free staffer at Vancouver airport alerted Canadian authorities after noticing the pilot drinking. They also noticed the smell of alcohol while he was purchasing liquor.

The pilot failed the breath analyser test when he was put through it.

In another incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to an Air India pilot amid safety concerns regarding flights AI-358 and AI-357, pertaining to aircraft dispatch, Minimum Equipment List (MEL) compliance, and flight crew decision-making.

Also Read | Air India faces DGCA action over repeated Dreamliner technical snags

The DGCA, in its notice, said that the pilot accepted the aircraft despite repeated snags and system degradation. The civil aviation authority noted that there was a smell of smoke reported near a door in the AI-358 flight.

In the show cause notice, the aviation regulator said, "Whereas, it has been observed that M/s Air India Limited, during the operation of Flight AI-358 (and related operations of AI-357), serious safety concerns arose pertaining to aircraft dispatch, Minimum Equipment List (MEL) compliance, and flight crew decision-making."

"Whereas, during the operation of Flight AI-358, the operating crew received PACK ACM L and Pack Mode advisories. And a smell of smoke was reported near the R2 door. Whereas repetitive snags related to the same systems had been recorded on five previous sectors, indicating a known history of system degradation," the notice added.