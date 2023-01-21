Air India, a Star Alliance member, has launched an offer that includes discounts on its flight tickets across the airline's domestic network in the run-up to the celebrations of India’s 74th Republic Day.

The offer, which has been rolled out on 21 January and will be valid till 23 January and will be available for sale on all Air India booking platforms, including through the airline’s authorised travel agents. These discounted tickets will be available in Economy Class and applicable for travel across the domestic network in India from 1 February to 30 September 2023.

Starting from a one-way fare of ₹1705/-, the discounts will be available on over 49 domestic destinations. Whether it’s the dream holiday tour with family or any business visit, one can grab these heavily discounted tickets on Air India’s wide domestic network.

Some of the one-way discounted fares on the domestic network are as under:

View Full Image Fares across various sectors

Meanwhile, Aviation regulator DGCA on Friday imposed a penalty of ₹30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.

In the incident, which happened on November 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of ₹3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties.

The enforcement actions for violation of applicable norms come nearly two months after the incident, which came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4.

This is also the first time that DGCA has penalised an airline for unruly passenger behaviour onboard a flight.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said it is in receipt of the DGCA order and studying it.

"We respectfully acknowledge the gaps in our reporting and are taking relevant steps to ensure that the same are addressed. We are also strengthening our crews' awareness of and compliance with policies on the handling of incidents involving unruly passengers," the airline spokesperson said.

*With agency inputs