Air India reschedules Mumbai-NY flight on October 15 after bomb scare threat

A bomb threat prompted the diversion of an Air India flight from Mumbai to New York to Delhi. Passengers will be relocated to hotels after security checks. The flight is rescheduled for October 15, and all safety protocols are being strictly followed at the IGI Airport.

ANI
Published14 Oct 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Air India reschedules Mumbai-NY flight on October 15 after bomb scare threat
Air India reschedules Mumbai-NY flight on October 15 after bomb scare threat

Air India on Monday said Flight Al119, operating from Mumbai to New York, was diverted to New Delhi this morning following a bomb scare threat. The flight made an emergency landing at Delhi airport, where all 239 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

"Flight Al119 operating Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal," Air India said.

Also Read | Diwali flight sale: Air India offers festive discounts for tickets; Details here

“Our colleagues on the ground are making sure to minimise the inconvenience caused to our guests by this unexpected disruption. Air India is committed to and accords top priority to the safety and security of its passengers and crew,” the Air India added.

The airline said the flight has been rescheduled to the morning of October 15.

Also Read | ‘Hats off to pilot’: Netizens react as Air India Express plane lands safely

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), a passenger posted, “Air India flight AI119, en route from Mumbai to New York’s JFK, was diverted to Delhi following a specific bomb threat received on social media. The decision to reroute the flight was made based on the instructions of the government’s security regulatory committee. The aircraft landed safely at Delhi’s IGI Airport, and all passengers over 239 have disembarked and are currently inside the terminal.”

The aircraft is stationed on an isolation runwayat the IGI Airport. Security agencies, including a bomb squad team, have conducted thorough checks of the aircraft. All standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of passengers and crew on board. All security agencies at the airport are on alert, Delhi police said.

"We request your cooperation and refrain from spreading unverified information. Further updates will be shared in due course," said a senior police officer at Delhi airport.

The Mumbai airport this morning received a message on X, regarding a bomb threat on a flight bound for New York. The message was conveyed to security agencies in Delhi and the call was taken to divert the aircraft to Delhi.

Also Read | Tillotama Shome slams Air India over 8 hour flight delay to London

It is important to note that hours after a fake bomb threat forced a London-bound Air India flight to make an emergency landing, two other IndiGo flight operations were impacted due to a fake bomb scare this morning.

The two IndiGo flights, 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah, received a bomb threat on Monday morning, ANI reported, citing sources.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaAir India reschedules Mumbai-NY flight on October 15 after bomb scare threat

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.