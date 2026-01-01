Air India resumes non-stop flights to Tel Aviv - Check details

Air India resumed non-stop flights from India to Israel's Tel Aviv on New Year's Day, 1 January 2026. Earlier, Israel's tourism ministry had said the direct flights are expected to provide a stimulus for tourism and economic exchange between the two nations.

In June 2025 – the Tata Group owned airline had suspended all flights from India to Tel Aviv amid escalating tensions in the Middle East following Iranian missile strikes on US base in Qatar. Air India had announced the immediate suspension of all flights to the region and routes connecting to the East Coast of North America and Europe.

“Amid the developing situation in the Middle East, Air India has ceased all operations to the region as well as to and from the East Coast of North America and Europe with immediate effect, until further notice,” an Air India spokesperson had said, as per a statement issued at that time.

What is the frequency of the Air India flights? In November last year – the Israel tourism ministry – had said that the restored route would see five weekly flights operating from Sunday to Thursday, utilising Air India's advanced Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The flight from Tel Aviv will depart at 11:40 am and arrive in Delhi at 8:50 pm, while the flight from Delhi will depart at 7:00 am and arrive in Tel Aviv at 9:55 am, facilitating easy onward connections, Israel tourism ministry had said, reported PTI.

‘Direct connectivity back…’ The Indian Embassy in Israel also posted about the restoration of direct flights between Tel Aviv and India.

“Direct connectivity is back! Air India resumes nonstop flights between Tel Aviv and New Delhi today. Embassy of India wishes Air India great success and encourages Indian & Israeli travellers to take advantage of this direct air link between India and Israel,” the Indian Embassy posted on X.

Earlier, Arkia Airlines, an Israeli carrier, has also expressed a strong interest in reopening its direct route to India.

The Israeli carrier was evaluating the use of its long-range Airbus A321neo LR jets for routes involving Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa, news wire PTI had reported.

"The return of Air India's direct flights is a genuine game-changer and a huge win for us. This direct link is our biggest priority to fuel tourism from India, making it easier than ever for Indian travellers to experience the rich culture, history and vibrant landscapes of Israel. The added interest from Arkia only confirms the market's dynamism.