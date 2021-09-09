Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Air India's Amritsar-Rome direct flight operation resumes; check schedule

Air India's Amritsar-Rome direct flight operation resumes; check schedule

Air India Amritsar-Rome flight: A security personnel checks the ticket of a passenger flying to Rome with Air India at the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Livemint

Vande Bharat mission: Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport is now connected with three European cities, including London and Birmingham

Air India has resumed bookings on international flights from Amritsar to Rome on September 8.

Passengers planning to travel to Rome can book tickets through the Air India website.

With this move, Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport is now connected with three European cities under the Vande Bharat mission, including London and Birmingham.

Air India Amritsar-Rome flight schedule:

The Air India flight will take off from Amritsar at 3.55 pm on Wednesday and reach Rome the same day.

From Rome, the AI flight would reach Amritsar on Friday morning at 5.35 am.

According to Vipin Kant Seth, Director of Amritsar Airport, a total of 230 passengers took the first flight from Amritsar to Rome on Wednesday.

Other Air India's direct flights

Last week, Air India resumed its Amritsar-Birmingham direct flight under the Vande Bharat Mission.

On August 16, Air India had resumed its weekly direct flight to London’s Heathrow airport from Amritsar.

Recently, Air India resumed bookings on international flights from India to Saudi Arabia.

From other Indian cities as well, the airline has restarted direct flights, such as Hyderabad to London; Delhi to London; Indore to Dubai, among others.

