Air India's Boeing 777 aircraft cleared to fly to the US

NEW DELHI: Air India, which had to cancel several flights to the US following concerns that 5G rollout there could interfere with Boeing B777's radio altimeters posing a safety risk, has been cleared to resume flights to the country, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

"Boeing has cleared Air India to operate to USA on B777. Accordingly, first flight has left this morning (Thursday morning) to JFK (New York City's John F. Kennedy International Airport)," the airline said.

"Other flights leaving in the day are to Chicago and San Francisco. Arrangements to carry stranded pax are being worked out," the airline said adding that matter regarding Boeing 777 operations to the US has been sorted.

Air India had cancelled, curtailed and revised flights to​ the US due following deployment of 5G internet services in the country from 19 January.

The national carrier had cancelled at least 14 flights between India and US on Wednesday, leaving several passengers stranded, according to media reports.

The cancelations were carried out after the US aviation regulator the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned that the new 5G technology could interfere with key cockpit instruments such as altimeters, which measure the altitude of the aircraft as both C Band of 5G technology (3.7GHz-3.98Ghz range) that is being rolled out in the US and aircraft altimeters (4.2-4.4 GHz range) operate at similar frequency ranges.

The rollout of 5G primarily impacted the operations of Boeing 777 and 747 aircraft while the FAA asked Boeing 787 operators to take “additional precautions" when landing on wet runways at affected airports.

Altimeters are key for landing aircraft safely during bad weather conditions when visual approach is difficult to obtain.

Due to the security threats posed by the issue, Air India, Emirates, ANA, and Japan Airlines, among others, have either cancelled, curtailed or revised flights to the US.

Air India operates flights to Chicago, Washington, San Fransisco, New York, and Newark, among other locations. These routes are served by the airline’s wide-body fleet of Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 planes.

On Wednesday, FAA issued approvals for altimeters to allow an estimated 62% of the US commercial fleet to perform low visibility landings at airports, where 5G C-band has been deployed.

Currently, three airlines--American Airlines, Delta Airlines and Air India--operate direct flights between India and the US. These airlines use Boeing 777 aircraft, along with 787 planes, to service the route.

