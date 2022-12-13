Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Air India's fleet versus major Indian and international carriers

2 min read . 05:51 PM ISTReuters
Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners that could be worth more than $100 billion at list prices from Airbus and Boeing

India, the world's fastest growing aviation market, has seen increased competition with a number of domestic and international carriers adding flights and destinations across the country.

Air India is close to placing landmark orders for as many as 500 jetliners that could be worth more than $100 billion at list prices from Airbus and Boeing as it carves out an ambitious renaissance under the Tata Group, Reuters reported over the weekend.

The orders are expected to include as many as 400 narrowbody jets and 100 or more widebodies, potentially including dozens of Airbus A350s and Boeing 787s and 777s.

The fleet expansion plans come days after Tata Group announced a merger of all its airlines, including full service carriers Air India and Vistara and budget airlines Air India Express and AirAsia India.

The combined entity has a current fleet of 220 aircraft, cementing Air India's position as the country's largest international carrier and second largest in the domestic market after leader IndiGo. The new planes are expected to help Air India take on IndiGo and win back international traffic from airlines like Emirates.

Here are the fleet sizes of the major Indian airlines and foreign carriers versus Air India's.

Air India's combined narrowbody planes vs other domestic carriers:

Airline                                               Maker

                                       Airbus                                  Boeing

                          Model & No. Of Planes                 Model & No. Of Planes

                               A319            A320               A321                      B737

Air India                20                 36                    14

Vistara                                          40                     6                             5

Air India Express                                                                              24

AirAsia India                                28

IndiGo                                          175                68

SpiceJet                                                                                             59

GoFirst                                             57

Air India's combined widebodies vs other international carriers

Airline                                                     Maker

                                               Airbus                                     Boeing

                                   Model & No. Of Planes            Model & No. Of Planes

                                    A330      A340     A350    A380    B777      B787      B747

Air India                                                                              17             27

Vistara                                                                                                   3

Emirates                                                               118            134

Qatar Airways         14                           53          10         61         37

Singapore Airlines                                61             17         31        15

Lufthansa                  25           34          17        14                                             27

Saudia                        32                                                     33           18

Etihad                                                     5            4          19             39

Oman Air                   7                                                                       9

Sri Lankan Airways  12

Gulf Air                                                                                                 7

