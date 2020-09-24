Air India's 'flights to nowhere' plans to take travellers for a 'scenic ride'

Air India is planning to start a new initiative for those who want to travel but have nowhere to go. Under 'flights to nowhere' programme, Air India will take the travellers for a picturesque journey in the sky. Following the path of Australia’s Qantas Airways, the budget airlines will take-off and drop the flyers at the same airport.

These 'scenic joy flights' will be low-flying expeditions that give passengers an aerial tour of famous spots in India, an Air India official told the Hindustan Times. “Yes, we are exploring the possibility of starting a scenic flight service. Other details are to be decided," an Air India spokesperson said.

Australia's Qantas recently announced seven-hour-long flights during which the passenger will be able to spot attractions such as the Great Barrier Reef and the Sydney Harbour. Royal Brunei also operates similar flights for passengers.

"Of late, many flyers have taken to social media to narrate how they feel about not being able to go on vacations or fly out of their cities because of coronavirus outbreak. The ‘joy flights’ will get experience of flying back, and will also be something never experienced before. It is expected to be welcomed by the Indian flyers also," another official told HT. The wide-body aircraft such as the Boeing 747 will be used for the service.

India allowed domestic flight operations after a gap of two months in May. International flights have remained suspended. However, under 'air bubble' arrangement and Vande Bharat Mission, international flights on select routes are available.

Coronavirus pandemic has severely disrupted the airlines industry in the last few months. At a time when people are advised to avoid unnecessary travel to curb the spread of the virus, the question that remains is, will people opt for such a service.

