Air India's Indore-Dubai flight will start on September 1. The flight will operate every Wednesday, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia informed on Monday.

Ever since he took over as Civil Aviation Minister, Scindia has announced a number of flights from Madhya Pradesh. On 13 August, he announced that four new Indigo Flights will start operating in Madhya Pradesh from September 1, 2021 with everyday frequency.

“Four new flights of Indigo are going to start from Madhya Pradesh from 1st September: Delhi-Gwalior-Delhi; Gwalior-Indore-Gwalior; Indore-Gwalior-Indore; Gwalior-Delhi-Gwalior," the minister said.

“Under the guidance of our visionary Prime Minister the Ministry of Civil Aviation is committed to facilitate the movement of citizens across the country and give wings to their development," he said.

On 12 August, Scindia had flagged off IndiGo’s Bareilly-Mumbai flight.

In July, eight new routes: Gwalior-Mumbai-Gwalior, Gwalior-Pune-Gwalior, Jabalpur-Surat-Jabalpur, and Ahmedabad-Gwalior-Ahmedabad bolstering the aerial connectivity from Madhya Pradesh to Maharashtra and Gujarat were also flagged off by Scindia.

“The operationalization of these routes aligns with the objectives of the Sab Uden Sab Juden initiative of the Government of India that aims to strengthen the aerial connectivity of the Tier-2 & Tier-3 cities of the country with the metros," the ministry said.

