Air India 's Indore-Dubai flight will resume operations from today after a gap of 17-months because of the COVID-19 situation. A programme was organised at Devi Ahilyabai International Airport to mark the occasion. Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually attended the event.

The flight will take off from Indore at 12.35 pm as per the Indian Standard Time and will reach Dubai at 03.05 pm, the official said. From Dubai, the plane will take off every Wednesday at 04.05 pm UAE time and will reach Indore at 8.55 pm.

The flight operation was stopped in March 2020.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindiademanded a reduction in VAT on the aviation turbine fuel in Madhya Pradesh to attract more flights and improve air connectivity in the state. He was addressing a function virtually from New Delhi for the launch of IndiGo's Gwalior-Indore flight and re-starting of the Indore-Dubai flight. "I have written a letter to all chief ministers in the country to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on ATF (aviation turbine fuel). There are eighty-nine states where it is in the range of one to four per cent, and that has resulted in a15 per cent increase in flights from those states," the minister said

