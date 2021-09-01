Air India's Indore to Dubai flight resumes from today

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindiademanded a reduction in VAT on the aviation turbine fuel in Madhya Pradesh to attract more flights and improve air connectivity in the state. He was addressing a function virtually from New Delhi for the launch of IndiGo's Gwalior-Indore flight and re-starting of the Indore-Dubai flight. "I have written a letter to all chief ministers in the country to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) on ATF (aviation turbine fuel). There are eighty-nine states where it is in the range of one to four per cent, and that has resulted in a15 per cent increase in flights from those states," the minister said

