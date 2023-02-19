Air India's mega-deal, other domestic airlines' order books raise hope for series of growth
- Indian airlines have lined up an order book of more than 1,100 aircraft. This is drive a series of growth in the world's fastest growing aviation market. Air India and Indigo hold majority in the total order.
Tata Group-backed Air India's mega order of 470 aircraft has become the forefront of expectations of driving growth in the Indian aviation market. This coupled with big orders from other domestic carriers has raised a series of hopes. More than 1,100 aircraft orders have lined up. This is expected to reduce reliance on international carriers and increase passenger penetration in domestic carriers, hence, scaling up demand growth.
