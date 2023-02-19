While talking about the reliance on foreign carriers, Ajay Sawhney, Partner at law firm Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas told the news agency, from a connectivity perspective, Indians have been relying a lot on Emirates, Etihad, and Qatar for the last few years, and Air India's latest order means strengthening the star alliance community, which in turn would offer more options to Indian as well as South East Asian passengers into Europe and US, and probably on better pricing points.