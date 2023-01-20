Air India’s mega jet deal with Airbus, Boeing held up by engine-cost debate

Locking in the aircraft commitments is gaining urgency for Air India parent Tata Group because supply of newly built jetliners has become increasingly constrained. China is reopening to travel and the country allowed the 737 Max to fly again after being blocked from the market for several years. Airbus has said that the earliest slot for an A321 is now in 2029, though customers can sometimes score earlier deliveries if another handover falls through.

