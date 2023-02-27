Air India's order for 470 jets at list price of $70 billion

Air India's order for 470 jets at list price of $70 billion1 min read . 12:46 PM IST
Air India plans to fund the deal with internal cash flow, equity and sale and leaseback, CEO Campbell Wilson said
Tata group-owned Air India's order for a record 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing will be at a list price of $70 billion, CEO Campbell Wilson said at a press conference on Monday.
The airline plans to fund the deal with internal cash flow, equity and sale and leaseback, Wilson added.
Air India had, earlier this month, announced provisional deals for 220 planes from Boeing and 250 from Airbus in an order that would eclipse previous records for an order by a single carrier.
The airline plans to fund the order with a combination of resources, including internal cash flow, shareholder equity and sale-and-leaseback of aircraft, Wilson told reporters at a press conference.
"We have committed to a historic order of new aircraft that will start entering the fleet from the end of this year through the end of the decade, to both transform the fleet and power significant network and capacity expansion," Wilson said.
*It is a developing story
