Air India rolls out new pay structure; salaries up in several categories

Air India rolls out new pay structure; salaries up in several categories1 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2023, 11:02 PM IST
- Some senior executives concerned that the benefits would not reach their levels
- Key changes include adjustments in per hour flying rates and a minimum guarantee of flying allowance for 40 hours, up from 20 hours
New Delhi: Air India unveiled revised salary structures for pilots and cabin crew on Monday, raising remuneration for several staff categories. However, some senior personnel expressed concerns that the benefits would not reach their levels. The airline’s new owner, Tata Group, is currently implementing a transformation plan that will impact at least 2,700 pilots across Air India, Air Asia India, and Air India Express brands, along with 5,600 Air India cabin crew.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×