Air India rolls out new pay structure; salaries up in several categories

New Delhi: Air India unveiled revised salary structures for pilots and cabin crew on Monday, raising remuneration for several staff categories. However, some senior personnel expressed concerns that the benefits would not reach their levels. The airline’s new owner, Tata Group, is currently implementing a transformation plan that will impact at least 2,700 pilots across Air India, Air Asia India, and Air India Express brands, along with 5,600 Air India cabin crew.

Mint had broken the story on 28 March.

Key changes include adjustments in per hour flying rates and a minimum guarantee of flying allowance for 40 hours, up from 20 hours. However, an airline pilot, who asked not to be named, said: “This raise in pay is only for junior pilots who work at a very poor scale", while adding that senior-most pilots are unlikely to benefit from it.

A second pilot said the minimum guaranteed flying allowance was below industry standard. “Industry standards dictate that a pilot should be paid for the month, ie. approximately 70 hours. A 40-hour commitment is highly unfair to the pilot," an airline commander told HT.

The airline also introduced two additional levels or designations in the pilot category: junior first officer at the entry level, and senior commanders. The company extended contracts for those on fixed term contracts (FTC) up to the age of 58 years and announced that annual increments will be determined by industry expert assessment from the next financial year. Additional compensation for pilots undergoing training for command-upgrade and conversion training will also be implemented.

For cabin crew, the organization structure has been redesignated into four segments: Trainee Cabin Crew, Cabin Crew, Cabin Senior, and Cabin Executive. While some remuneration structures were adjusted upwards, staff expressed dissatisfaction with allowances for permanent senior and permanent executives, who will not see any change in their pay. New recruits are said to be the major beneficiaries of the revised salary structure.

An Air India spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment on the staff’s criticisms of the new pay structures.