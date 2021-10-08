Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Air India's sale big because it corrects 68-year old folly: Ex-CEA Subramanian

Air India's sale big because it corrects 68-year old folly: Ex-CEA Subramanian

Premium
Krishnamurthy Subramanian.
1 min read . 07:20 PM IST Livemint

  • The Finance Ministry today informed the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved the highest price bid of Talace Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Air India privatisation: Air India's sale to Tata Group is big because it corrects a 68-year old folly, former CEA KV Subramanian said on Friday. “Wonderful news!!! This is big because it corrects a 68-year old folly. India's economic policy comes full circle," he said while commenting on a tweet shared by Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal. 

The Ministry of Finance today announced that Tata-owned Talace Pvt Ltd had emerged as the winning bidder for Air India. The airline was originally founded by JRD Tata in 1938. It was then called Tata Airlines.

In 1946, the aviation division of Tata Sons was listed as Air India. However, the airline was nationalised in 1953. The decision was heavily criticized by many including J R D Tata. 

Today, former Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata said that under the leadership of JRD Tata had at one time gained the reputation of being one of the most prestigious airlines in the world. 

"Tatas will have the opportunity of regaining the image and reputation it enjoyed in earlier years. Mr J R D Tata would have been overjoyed if he was in our midst today," he said. 

